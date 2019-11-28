Barry Hawkins felt the pressure during the third 147 of his career at UK Championship

Barry Hawkins admitted he was feeling the pressure during the third 147 of his career in the first round of the UK Championship on Wednesday.

Hawkins compiled a maximum break in the fourth frame of his match against Gerard Greene to move 4-0 ahead after earlier contributions of 91, 68 and 80.

Greene fought back to take the next two frames but Hawkins eventually ran out a 6-2 winner to secure his place in round two, where he will face either Alan McManus or Elliot Slessor.

The left-hander will win £15,000 for the highest break of the tournament if no other player manages a maximum at the York Barbican.

"I didn't realise the prize was so high, that will go towards a nice Christmas," Hawkins told the World Snooker website.

"It was a good maximum because I was always in position. To make a 147 in a big arena at the UK Championship is fantastic. I was feeling it on the last few balls. I had to take a deep breath when I got to the blue."

