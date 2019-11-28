Barry Hawkins felt the pressure during the third 147 of his career at UK Championship
"To make a 147 in a big arena at the UK Championship is fantastic"
Last Updated: 28/11/19 2:23pm
Barry Hawkins admitted he was feeling the pressure during the third 147 of his career in the first round of the UK Championship on Wednesday.
Hawkins compiled a maximum break in the fourth frame of his match against Gerard Greene to move 4-0 ahead after earlier contributions of 91, 68 and 80.
Greene fought back to take the next two frames but Hawkins eventually ran out a 6-2 winner to secure his place in round two, where he will face either Alan McManus or Elliot Slessor.
The left-hander will win £15,000 for the highest break of the tournament if no other player manages a maximum at the York Barbican.
"I didn't realise the prize was so high, that will go towards a nice Christmas," Hawkins told the World Snooker website.
"It was a good maximum because I was always in position. To make a 147 in a big arena at the UK Championship is fantastic. I was feeling it on the last few balls. I had to take a deep breath when I got to the blue."
