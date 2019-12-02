Judd Trump's hopes of completing the Triple Crown were ended by Nigel Bond in York

Judd Trump's hopes of becoming just the fifth player ever to hold all three Triple Crown titles were ended in a shock defeat to Nigel Bond at the UK Championship.

World No 1 Trump was odds on to beat veteran Bond and maintain his quest to win the title at York Barbican.

But the 54-year-old outsider, ranked 98 in the world, rolled back the years to produce a stunning 6-3 victory.

Judd Trump is the reigning world champion

Bond, who turned professional 30 years ago and was World Championship runner-up in 1995, opened up a 5-3 lead, and then kept his cool in frame nine after a long duel on the final pink, before potting it and ending Trump's title hopes.

