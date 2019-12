Ronnie O'Sullivan to face Ding Junhui at UK Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan remains on a winning roll at the UK Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan moved into the UK Championship fourth round with a comfortable victory over Thailand's Noppon Saengkham.

O'Sullivan, who is chasing the eighth UK title of his stellar career, was in dominant form at York Barbican, winning 6-2.

Breaks of 97 and 76 underpinned his success, with a spectacular pink to the corner pocket sealing victory in frame eight.

The defending champion did not drop a frame in the first two rounds, whitewashing Ross Bulman and Tian Pengfei.

And although Saengkham ended that sequence, he had no answer to O'Sullivan's all-round game.

O'Sullivan will meet China's Ding Junhui in the last-16 after he came through 6-4 against Ali Carter.

And Stephen Maguire booked his place in the next round with a 6-2 victory over his fellow Scot Graeme Dott.

