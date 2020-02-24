Michael Holt wins Snooker Shoot Out

Michael Holt lifted his first ranking title

Michael Holt lifted his first ranking title as he won the Snooker Shoot Out with a dominant 64-1 final victory over Zhou Yuelong.

The 41-year-old, last year's runner-up, went one better at the Watford Colosseum to secure the £50,000 prize.

Holt was beaten 74-0 by Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in last year's final but this time round made the most of an early chance at the table to take a commanding lead.

And with a snooker required, Zhou conceded the match with just over three minutes and 30 seconds remaining.

Holt - who went into the tournament ranked 41st in the world - had seen off Ian Burns, Joe Perry, Ben Woollaston and Yan Bingtao to reach the final.

Zhou - beaten by Holt in last year's first round - beat Jack Lisowski, Billy Joe Castle, Mei Xiwen and Lyu Haotian on the final day before again falling to the Englishman.

