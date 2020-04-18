QUIZ! World Snooker Championship: Test your knowledge

Will you be a champion just like 'The Rocket'?

Think you know your snooker? Well have a go at our bumper World Championship quiz.

This year's tournament, due to start on Saturday, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

Officials now intend to host the final stages at the Crucible on rescheduled dates in July or August.

It's sad news, but in the meantime why not have a go at our bumper quiz. Will you score a maximum?

