Peter Ebdon: Former world snooker champion retires

"As sad as it is for me, that's the end. Having weighed everything up that is the decision I have come to"

Last Updated: 30/04/20 8:14pm

Peter Ebdon won the World Snooker Championship in 2002
Former world snooker champion Peter Ebdon has announced his retirement from the sport.

The 49-year-old has suffered from pain in his neck, back, shoulders and arms and has called an end to his career rather than undergo risky spinal surgery.

Ebdon won the 2002 World Championship, beating Stephen Hendry in an 18-17 thriller, and also reached the 1996 and 2006 finals.

He won eight other ranking events, including the 2006 UK Championship, during 29 years on the circuit.

Ebdon said: "I had an MRI scan about seven weeks ago which picked up significant wear and tear in my neck.

"There is serious deterioration in some of the vertebrae and I have been in pain since Christmas.

"Two of the vertebrae need to be replaced, which is not an operation I want to have because if it went wrong I could be in a wheelchair for the rest of my life.

"It's far too risky. The professor explained to me that it wouldn't be a cure. It could work, but it could make things worse and I would probably need to have it again in 10 years.

"So, as sad as it is for me, that's the end. Having weighed everything up that is the decision I have come to."

