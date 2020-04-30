Peter Ebdon: Former world snooker champion retires

Peter Ebdon won the World Snooker Championship in 2002

Former world snooker champion Peter Ebdon has announced his retirement from the sport.

The 49-year-old has suffered from pain in his neck, back, shoulders and arms and has called an end to his career rather than undergo risky spinal surgery.

Ebdon won the 2002 World Championship, beating Stephen Hendry in an 18-17 thriller, and also reached the 1996 and 2006 finals.

Happy retirement to @pdebdon what a fantastic career... Also learn a lot from playing him in my early career and he loved to take on some crazy shots at times which I have a lot of respect for lol 👍🏻 — Judd trump (@judd147t) April 30, 2020

He won eight other ranking events, including the 2006 UK Championship, during 29 years on the circuit.

Ebdon said: "I had an MRI scan about seven weeks ago which picked up significant wear and tear in my neck.

"There is serious deterioration in some of the vertebrae and I have been in pain since Christmas.

Gutted that my good friend @pdebdon has been forced to retire through injury...what a man - what a player and what a career. Always the ultimate professional. I’m rooting for him in life - Good luck. — Ali Carter (@TheCaptain147) April 30, 2020

"Two of the vertebrae need to be replaced, which is not an operation I want to have because if it went wrong I could be in a wheelchair for the rest of my life.

"It's far too risky. The professor explained to me that it wouldn't be a cure. It could work, but it could make things worse and I would probably need to have it again in 10 years.

"So, as sad as it is for me, that's the end. Having weighed everything up that is the decision I have come to."