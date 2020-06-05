Barry Hearn has been told that the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes is 'the safest place on Earth'

World Snooker Tour chairman Barry Hearn has been told by one player that the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes is "the safest place on Earth".

This follows the success of this week's Championship League, one of the first sporting events to be staged in the UK since March.

Following weeks of detailed liaison with the UK government, strict health and safety regulations, including Covid-19 testing for all players, officials and staff, have been put into place.

Those regulations have been followed meticulously, allowing the tournament to run smoothly.

General view of the Marshall Arena which will continue to stage top-quality snooker action

The event will run from June 20-26 with the same venue in Milton Keynes selected again as it has a hotel on site which means that all personnel can isolate without needing to leave the venue.

He said: "We are delighted to confirm dates for this event, coming hot on the heels of the Championship League. The feedback we have had this week from the players at the venue in Milton Keynes has been excellent. Any concerns they may have had about their own welfare have been laid to rest - in fact one player described it as 'probably the safest place on Earth.'

"We have proved that despite the many challenges associated with running events in the current conditions, it can be done. There is no sport which can meet the required regulations on isolation, sanitisation and social distancing as rigorously as snooker can, and that is why we have set an example for other sports to follow.

"This is a huge tournament with a stellar line up and massive prize money on offer. It's another major event for the fans and players, ahead of the World Championship."

