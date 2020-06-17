Willie Thorne: Snooker legend dies aged 66 after being placed into induced coma

Willie Thorne reached two World Championship quarter-finals

Snooker legend Willie Thorne has died aged 66 in hospital in Spain after being placed in an induced coma.

Thorne, who announced he had leukaemia in March, had been taken to hospital last week with low blood pressure.

His carer Julie O'Neill set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Thorne's treatment, which had passed £19,000.

A statement from O'Neill on the page on Wednesday read: "It is with a very heavy and broken heart that I have to officially announce that at 1.55am this morning Willie Thorne lost his battle and passed away.

"Willie went into septic shock and was not responding to any treatment so the decision was made by the hospital to turn off the machines.

"I was with him all the way to his end and reading out messages to him from people.

"He passed away very peacefully and without pain listening to his children saying they love him that gives me some comfort in this difficult time."

Thorne reached two World Championship quarter-finals and won his only ranking title, the Mercantile Credit Classic, in 1982.

He starred as part of snooker's 'Matchroom Mob' and went on to become a BBC commentator and appear on the 2007 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Thorne later battled bankruptcy after admitting he had borrowed up to £1m in order to feed his gambling addiction.

O'Neill's statement added: "Thank you so very much to everyone that has been involved in Willie's care you have all been absolutely amazing and Willie couldn't have asked for better.

"Thank you for all the donations that enabled him to get the care he needed! This will now pay for his funeral."