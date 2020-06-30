World Snooker Championship: Ding Junhui confirms his participation in Sheffield
Chinese stars Zhou Yuelong, Xiao Guodong and Zhao Xintong withdraw from tournament held at iconic Crucible Theatre
Last Updated: 30/06/20 12:38pm
Former finalist Ding Junhui has confirmed his participation in next month's World Snooker Championship, effectively guaranteeing a full quota of top 16 stars at the tournament.
Ding, the world No 11, withdrew from this month's Coral Tour Championship due to concerns relating to travel and quarantine in the coronavirus pandemic.
However, World Snooker said the 33-year-old, who lost to Mark Selby in the 2016 final, has indicated he will play in the event, which is set to start on July 31 at The Crucible.
Ding's move comes as a number of fellow Chinese stars, including Zhou Yuelong, Xiao Guodong and Zhao Xintong, officially withdrew from the tournament citing ongoing coronavirus-related concerns.
The trio had been due to take part in the qualifying tournament which is set to start on July 21, also in Sheffield.
Yan Bingtao, the only other Chinese player currently in the world's top 16, is based in the UK and will not be affected by travel or quarantine issues.
World Snooker chief Barry Hearn remains hopeful that some fans will be allowed to watch this year's tournament, which will take place amid strict social-distancing regulations.
Ding's decision to withdraw from the Tour Championships saw him replaced by Stephen Maguire, who went on to win the tournament and claim the £250,000 total prize fund.
World Championship Draw
Judd Trump (1) vs Qualifier
Yan Bingtao (16) vs Qualifier
Stephen Maguire (9) vs Qualifier
Kyren Wilson (8) vs Qualifier
John Higgins (5) vs Qualifier
David Gilbert (12) vs Qualifier
Jack Lisowski (13) vs Qualifier
Mark Allen (4) vs Qualifier
--------------------------------------------
Mark Williams (3) vs Qualifier
Stuart Bingham (14) vs Qualifier
Ding Junhui (11) vs Qualifier
Ronnie O'Sullivan (6) vs Qualifier
Mark Selby (7) vs Qualifier
Shaun Murphy (10) vs Qualifier
Barry Hawkins (15) vs Qualifier
Neil Robertson (2) vs Qualifier
