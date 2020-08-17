Ronnie O'Sullivan reveals that Only Fools and Horses inspired his sixth world title triumph

Ronnie O'Sullivan secured his sixth World Championship crown at the Crucible on Sunday

Ronnie O'Sullivan has revealed how watching re-runs of the sitcom classic 'Only Fools and Horses' inspired his successful quest for a sixth world snooker title on Sunday evening.

'The Rocket' proved to be anything but a plonker as he turned a tight 10-8 advantage into an 18-8 triumph over Kyren Wilson at the Crucible to pull level with Steve Davis and Ray Reardon on the all-time list.

O'Sullivan said: "I've watched a bit of Del Boy and Rodney before my games rather than practising.

"(My fiance) Laila says I'm like Rodney and my dad is like Del Boy. I kind of relate to that show a lot - Ronnie the plonker, rather than Rodney the plonker.

"I watch a lot of good stuff - I watched Storage Wars - then I get a knock on the door and I go, 'Sweet, I can go and hit a few balls now."

O'Sullivan's blistering run in the afternoon session was in stark contrast to his laboured performance in the first two sessions on Saturday, when he very nearly surrendered an 8-2 advantage.

His rapid improvement meant those fans allowed back in for the final session after the easing of social distancing rules might have wished they hadn't, as O'Sullivan took a mere 609 seconds to compile a break of 96 and win the match.

O'Sullivan was playing it cool as he drew level with Steve Davis and Ray Reardon on the all-time list

Talk inevitably turned to Stephen Hendry's modern record of seven world titles but O'Sullivan insisted: "I'm not out there to break records and stuff like that.

"I think if I wanted to break records I probably wouldn't play as well as I do. I think you need to play with as much abandonment as you can and I think that means not putting too much meaning into records.

"If I start looking at that trophy for meaning and the history that's in it, I'd probably freeze. I think my greatest asset is that I can look like I'm in a practice match down at the club when I'm playing at the Crucible."

