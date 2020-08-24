Snooker News

Home

Jimmy White retains World Seniors Snooker Championship with thrilling comeback

"I'm reborn again with it because I had 10 years when I was struggling. Now I'm back enjoying it and this is a great win for me"

Last Updated: 24/08/20 11:48am

Jimmy White retained his World Seniors Snooker Championship by battling back against Ken Doherty
Jimmy White retained his World Seniors Snooker Championship by battling back against Ken Doherty

Jimmy White retained the World Seniors Snooker Championship with a thrilling comeback against Ken Doherty at the Crucible in Sheffield.

White, a six-time runner-up at the Worlds, won a remarkable five frames in a row to defeat Irishman Doherty 5-4 in the final.

'The Whirlwind', who overcame his nemesis Stephen Hendry in the semi-finals, found himself on the brink of defeat.

However, the interval proved to be the turning point in the contest, after which White produced some vintage snooker to complete a stunning turnaround.

White picked up &#163;25,000 for his win
White picked up £25,000 for his win

"I knew that if I found a bit of form during the match I had a chance. Ken let me off a few times but once I got my first frame I settled. I felt really good at the end because I'm playing well in practice and playing well in the odd match," said White, who takes home £25,000 and receives an automatic place in the Champion of Champions event.

"My form is there so I never gave up. It was a game of two halves as they say! Luckily enough Ken missed a few balls and I managed to win it.

"I still love practising and working on my technique. I'm reborn again with it because I had 10 years when I was struggling. Now I'm back enjoying it and this is a great win for me."

Also See:

Doherty said: "The match completely changed after the interval. I missed a few chances and Jimmy played really well. It's a bit heartbreaking because I wanted that trophy but that's snooker. It can be cruel and it's very disappointing for me. I started to panic a little bit and Jimmy was playing really well. You have to give credit to him."

For those on the move, we will have the Pool & Snooker season covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2020 Sky UK