Alexandra Palace to welcome fans to The Masters snooker tournament in 2021

Stuart Bingham is the reigning Masters champion

Stuart Bingham will be out to defend his Masters title against the rest of the world’s top 16 with Alexandra Palace welcoming snooker fans back in 2021.

World Snooker Tour (WST) chairman Barry Hearn is "absolutely thrilled" at the news that Ally Pally will hope to welcome up to 1,000 fans each session.

The famous old venue has hosted the Masters since 2011 and is widely recognised as one of snooker's greatest arenas. Only the elite top 16 players will contest the tournament, which runs from January 10-17.

Ronnie O'Sullivan will hope to put on a show in front of the fans at Ally Pally

Hearn said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome our fabulous fans back to live snooker events. We are reliant on Government advice but we will do everything in our powers to make this a reality.

"In 2020 we will stage a total of 20 events on the World Snooker Tour which is an incredible achievement in the circumstances. We have maintained prize money levels for the players, and given our millions of fans around the globe an abundance of live snooker to watch on television. In August at the World Championship we were extremely proud to be the first post-lockdown UK indoor sporting event to host fans.

"Since then our events have been behind closed doors and we have missed the amazing atmosphere which only our dedicated fans can generate. It is wonderful news for the players that they will soon be able to feel the buzz around them when they walk into an arena.

"The Masters in London is such a special event and I'm sure anyone who has the opportunity to be one of the lucky few in the crowd will grasp that chance. The event is renowned for the enthusiasm of the fans and even with a reduced audience I have no doubt it will be a sensational occasion."

Top stars including world No 1 Judd Trump, world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, John Higgins, Mark Selby, Neil Robertson, Ding Junhui, Kyren Wilson, Mark Allen, Shaun Murphy and many more are set for a place in the field.

