World Snooker Championship: Jack Lisowski edges out former finalist Ali Carter in a final-frame decider

Jack Lisowski edged out former finalist Ali Carter 10-9 in the first round of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible.

Lisowski, the 14th seed, had fought back from 3-1 down to take a 5-4 lead overnight and it remained a tight contest through Tuesday's morning session.

Carter moved 8-6 ahead after the interval following a break of 72, only for Lisowski, who has reached three ranking event finals this season, to respond again as two half-centuries saw him level.

The 'Captain', beaten by Ronnie O'Sullivan in the final in 2008 and 2012, took a tense 17th frame, sinking a superb doubled red into the top-left pocket, as he moved within sight of victory.

However, 'Jackpot' Lisowski rallied again with a clearance of 82 to force the decider, with a break of 60 enough to take his place in the last-16, where he will play former champion Neil Robertson.

"It was a big win in there," said Lisowski, runner-up to good friend Judd Trump in the final of the World Grand Prix.

"I managed to hang on with a few frames, and at 8-6 it was not looking good for me, so to have won from there it was good stuff.

"In the tournament he was probably the worst draw out of everyone, but my attitude was 'it is the World Championship, it doesn't matter who you got because you have got to beat them all'.

"Next I have got Neil, so it just gets tougher - but if you want to win this thing, you have to beat everyone."

