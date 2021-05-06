Judd Trump named snooker's player of the year for third time

Judd Trump has been named snooker's player of the year for the third consecutive time (Imaginechina via AP Images)

Judd Trump has been named snooker's player of the year for the third consecutive time after another prolific season in 2020/21.

Trump won five ranking titles across the campaign with the English Open, Northern Ireland Open, World Grand Prix, German Masters and Gibraltar Open.

He was also runner-up in two other events and maintained his position at the top of the world rankings.

The 31-year-old from Bristol was first named player of the year in 2019 after winning the Masters and the world championship, and scooped the award again in 2020 after capturing a record six ranking titles in a single season.

Trump, who also won the fans' player of the year award, now has 22 ranking titles to his name and has won all three of the sport's Triple Crown events.

I am deeply honoured to be recognised by both ⁦@WeAreWST⁩ and the fans as Player of the Year and Fans’ Player of the Year. Being also inducted into the Snooker Hall of Fame, joining a list of snooker legends, is especially humbling for me. Thank you #Ilovesnooker pic.twitter.com/EsBrCDC1sF — Judd Trump (@judd147t) May 6, 2021

Mark Selby became a four-time world champion at the Crucible

Mark Selby, who won the world championship for the fourth time and also landed the European Masters and Scottish Open titles, climbing to second in the world rankings, won the snooker Journalists' player of the year award.

Leicester's Selby also won the performance of the year award for his tremendous display to beat Shaun Murphy 18-15 in the final at the Crucible.

Magic moment of the year went to Neil Robertson for his dramatic 10-9 win over Trump in the UK Championship final. Robertson potted the final pink in a thrilling deciding frame to clinch the title for the third time.

China's 21-year-old Pang Junxu won rookie of the year following an impressive debut season which included runs to the last 16 of three ranking events.

WST Awards: 2020/21 winners

Player of the Year: Judd Trump

Fans' Player of the Year: Judd Trump

Snooker Journalists' Player of the Year: Mark Selby

Performance of the Year: Mark Selby

Rookie of the Year: Pang Junxu

Magic Moment of the Year: Neil Robertson

Hall of Fame: Judd Trump, Brandon Parker

Player of the Year: Former winners

2011: John Higgins

2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2013: Mark Selby

2014: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2015: Stuart Bingham

2016: John Higgins

2017: Mark Selby

2018: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2019: Judd Trump

2020: Judd Trump

2021: Judd Trump

