Judd Trump named snooker's player of the year for third time
World No 1 Judd Trump picks up top honour for third consecutive season having won five ranking titles to maintain his position at the top of the rankings; Mark Selby, Neil Robertson and China's Pang Junxu also pick up awards
Last Updated: 06/05/21 8:00pm
Judd Trump has been named snooker's player of the year for the third consecutive time after another prolific season in 2020/21.
Trump won five ranking titles across the campaign with the English Open, Northern Ireland Open, World Grand Prix, German Masters and Gibraltar Open.
He was also runner-up in two other events and maintained his position at the top of the world rankings.
The 31-year-old from Bristol was first named player of the year in 2019 after winning the Masters and the world championship, and scooped the award again in 2020 after capturing a record six ranking titles in a single season.
Trump, who also won the fans' player of the year award, now has 22 ranking titles to his name and has won all three of the sport's Triple Crown events.
I am deeply honoured to be recognised by both @WeAreWST and the fans as Player of the Year and Fans’ Player of the Year. Being also inducted into the Snooker Hall of Fame, joining a list of snooker legends, is especially humbling for me. Thank you #Ilovesnooker pic.twitter.com/EsBrCDC1sF— Judd Trump (@judd147t) May 6, 2021
Mark Selby, who won the world championship for the fourth time and also landed the European Masters and Scottish Open titles, climbing to second in the world rankings, won the snooker Journalists' player of the year award.
Leicester's Selby also won the performance of the year award for his tremendous display to beat Shaun Murphy 18-15 in the final at the Crucible.
Magic moment of the year went to Neil Robertson for his dramatic 10-9 win over Trump in the UK Championship final. Robertson potted the final pink in a thrilling deciding frame to clinch the title for the third time.
China's 21-year-old Pang Junxu won rookie of the year following an impressive debut season which included runs to the last 16 of three ranking events.
WST Awards: 2020/21 winners
Player of the Year: Judd Trump
Fans' Player of the Year: Judd Trump
Snooker Journalists' Player of the Year: Mark Selby
Performance of the Year: Mark Selby
Rookie of the Year: Pang Junxu
Magic Moment of the Year: Neil Robertson
Hall of Fame: Judd Trump, Brandon Parker
Player of the Year: Former winners
2011: John Higgins
2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan
2013: Mark Selby
2014: Ronnie O'Sullivan
2015: Stuart Bingham
2016: John Higgins
2017: Mark Selby
2018: Ronnie O'Sullivan
2019: Judd Trump
2020: Judd Trump
2021: Judd Trump
