World Seniors Snooker Championship: Jimmy White dethroned by David Lilley at Crucible

David Lilley built up a 3-0 lead before White levelled it at 3-3, but the 45-year-old from Washington pulled away again for victory to claim the biggest title of his career at snooker's most iconic venue - the Crucible

Last Updated: 10/05/21 2:24pm

David Lilley denied Jimmy White a third consecutive World Seniors title and fourth overall
Jimmy White's reign as world seniors snooker champion was ended by debutant David Lilley at the Crucible on Sunday.

Lilley earned his competitive debut at the Crucible after coming through the initial Q-School qualifying in Reading earlier this year.

The 45-year-old from Washington recorded nine-match wins on his way to the biggest title of his career as he ended White's hopes of a third consecutive crown.

Lilley, a three-time English Amateur champion, had eliminated Philip Williams, Ken Doherty and Patrick Wallace to reach the title match where he dethroned White by winning 5-3.

Lilley said: "I'm a bit speechless, I didn't think I'd get this emotional. Jimmy is my hero - he's everyone's hero. I really don't know what to say; I'm just so happy."

As well as the title and trophy, Lilley banked £15,000 and is in position to claim a place at the prestigious Champion of Champions later this year in Bolton.

