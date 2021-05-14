World Cup of Pool: Great Britain heartbreak as Germany lift 2021 title in Milton Keynes

Germany’s Christof Reintjes and Joshua Filler lifted the World Cup of Pool in Milton Keynes (photo courtesy of Taka Wu/Matchroom Multi Sport)

Darren Appleton and Karl Boyes' dream run at the World Cup of Pool came to an end as they suffered agony in the final, losing 11-6 to Germany on Friday night in Milton Keynes.

Joshua Filler and Christof Reintjes rode their luck at times despite a 'golden break' in the second rack of the final - but they took advantage of some missed opportunities by Appleton and Boyes - who were looking to complete a fairytale comeback.

The British pair had won the World Cup in 2014 and returned at the last minute as late substitutes to this year's event.

They had crushed the Netherlands in the quarter-finals before completing only the second semi-final whitewash in World Cup history when they thrashed Slovakia 9-0 in the semis.

Karl Boyes and Darren Appleton became the first team to whitewash an opponent at the World Cup since Finland's win over Canada in 2007

But the British momentum came to and end at the hands of Germany, who last won the World Cup in 2011 when Ralf Souquet and Thorsten Hohmann took the trophy in Manilla.

"I can't be disappointed," Boyes said. "We weren't in the event, got a last-minute call-up and we've got to the final. It was a strange match, we didn't get off to the best of starts, then there were shot clock issues; it was just a strange match and in the end it wasn't meant to be. We weren't in the event, got a last-minute call-up and we've got to the final."

Appleton added: "We couldn't really find our rhythm but from 5-2 down we battled really hard, made some good shots and some good outs to get to 6-6 and from there it is a blur. They had some rolls but that is pool and when your name is on the trophy, your name is on the trophy.

"I definitely feel like I am back to somewhere competing at the top level, so there are a lot of positives. Karl played amazing all week, probably the player of the tournament. I am so happy that I feel like I am back and compete again and I am looking forward to the future."

"This final had so many ups and downs," Filler said, who shares the $60,000 (£42,550) winner's prize with Reintjes.

"We both missed a 9-ball and made it and without these two 9-balls I don't think we would have done the tournament because these two gentleman played so unbelievable throughout the tournament. They put it a great final and in the end we were the lucky guys."

Germany had produced a stunning comeback from 7-2 down to defeat Estonia's Denis Grabe and Mark Magi 9-7 in the semi-finals earlier in the day.

Filler continued: "We fought every rack against Estonia and in the final; the break wasn't really working but we fought to the end and we got the trophy, luckily. Without [my wife] Pia I wouldn't win any tournament."

Reintjes added: "I am over the moon. Today was our day; we can miss every ball and they go into the pocket."

