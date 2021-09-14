Judd Trump whitewashes Joe Magee at US Open on 9-ball pool debut

It was a dream pool debut for Judd Trump

Judd Trump made his long-awaited 9-ball pool debut as he beat Joe Magee in a whitewash win at the US Open in Atlantic City.

The World Snooker 22-time ranking title winner allayed any early nerves with a solid opening break before going on to break and run in several racks.

With Magee watching on from his chair, Trump made his ascent to the hill with a fantastic cut on the eight, which saw him take the cue ball around the table to be in position and make a dream start.

In Matchroom Pool's first visit stateside since the 2019 Mosconi Cup, Joshua Filler got his campaign off to the best possible start getting the better of American Joseph Blyler 9-2 in quick time with Blyler struggling after taking the opening rack.

Filler has been on a good streak in Matchroom Pool Series events and recently claimed the World Cup of Pool title alongside partner Christoph Reintjes. He underlined his intentions perhaps best in the fifth rack with a two-rail kick on the five to help clean up to lead 4-1. At times, all Blyler could do was applaud the Matchroom Pool World No.2's shotmaking.

If Filler's showing wasn't enough, the new World Champion Albin Ouschan set out early warning signals with a 9-0 dismantling of Scott Haas whilst his 2020 Mosconi Cup teammate Jayson Shaw made light work of Esteban Robles live on Matchroom Pool's YouTube 9-3.

2019 Mosconi Cup MVP Skyler Woodward was also live on our YouTube where fans witnessed him beat Rick Miller 9-2. It was a similar story for World Pool Championship runner-up Omar Al-Shaheen who beat James Prather 9-2 and World 10-ball runner-up Naoyuki Oi who moved to the winners' bracket seeing off David Daya 9-4.

The recently announced Team USA Mosconi Cup vice-captain and five-time US Open champion Shane Van Boening laid down his gauntlet with a 9-2 win over Francesco Candela in front of a packed crowd on the main table at Harrah's Resort. Van Boening won four of his five titles in the last decade and will face Sharik Sayed of Singapore next as the quest for number six rolls on.

Five-time winner Earl Strickland started against Adam Martin in a convincing 9-1 victory while Billy Thorpe needed the last rack to beat Raymond Linares and Tyler Styer suffered at the hands of Hussain Al Sayyafi but recovered to beat James Conn in the first losers round.

Recently crowned World 10-ball winner Eklent Kaçi faced Jesus Atencio in a tricky encounter which he overcame 9-7 to go into the winners' bracket.

There were also comprehensive wins for Fedor Gorst, David Alcaide, Badar Alawadhi, Wiktor Zieliński, Francisco Sanchez Ruiz, Wu Kun-Lin, and Olivér Szolnoki who all whitewashed their respective opponents.

Play gets back under way at 10am ET on Tuesday with Japan's Oi against Mohammad Almuhanna of Kuwait before Shaw meets Daniel Dagotdat of the Philippines.

Trump returns in the afternoon session against Dhruvalkumal Patel before an enticing clash between Kelly Fisher and Kristina Tkach.