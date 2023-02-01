World Pool Championship: Shane Van Boening set for title defence in Kielce, Poland

Shane Van Boening set for the defence of his World Pool Championship title

Shane Van Boening will begin the defence of his World Pool Championship title against Japan's Masato Yoshioka in Kielce, Poland.

The American will look to defend in the footsteps of Earl Strickland by becoming only the second player in history to defend the title.

A total of 46 countries will be represented in the 128-player field as it is whittled down to the last 64 over the first two days of action before it's a straight knockout to the end where one player will claim the $60,000 first-place prize and the crown.

Standout first-round ties include 2015 world champion Ko Pin Yi facing James Aranas of the Philippines while 2022 semi-finalist Abdullah Alyousef faces the tricky prospect of Johann Chua.

Alex Pagulayan - the 2004 world champion - is unseeded and will meet Michael Schneider.

World Cup of Pool winner David Alcaide takes on Billy Thorpe and Shane Wolford, on a mission for a spot on Team USA at the 2023 Mosconi Cup, faces German Pia Filler.

Francisco Sanchez Ruiz had a year to remember last year and will begin his campaign against So Shaw of Iran.

Double elimination matches are all race to nine, with all matches from the last 64 a race to 11 except the final, which is a race to 13.

When is the World Pool Championship on Sky?

Wednesday, February 1: Sky Sports Mix (11am), Sky Sports Arena HD (11am), Sky Sports Mix (5pm), Sky Sports Arena HD (5pm)

Thursday, February 2: Sky Sports Arena HD (11am), Sky Sports Mix (5.30pm)

Friday, February 3: Sky Sports Mix (11am), Sky Sports Arena HD (11am), Sky Sports Mix (5pm)

Saturday, February 4: Sky Sports Mix (11am), Sky Sports Arena HD (11am), Sky Sports Mix (5.30pm), Sky Sports Arena HD (5.30pm)

Sunday, February 5: Sky Sports Mix (11am), Sky Sports Arena HD (11am), Sky Sports Mix (5.30pm)