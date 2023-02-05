World Pool Championship: Francisco Sanchez Ruiz wins title in Kielce, Poland

Francisco Sanchez Ruiz won the World Pool Championship in Poland

Francisco Sanchez Ruiz won the nine-ball World Pool Championship, with the Spanish superstar defeating Syrian Mohammad Soufi in Sunday's final.

Sanchez Ruiz, who was forced to come from behind against Mario He to reach the final, took a 6-4 lead in the race to 13 but a miss on the four in rack 11 brought Soufi in to cut the deficit back to one.

Just when it seemed the Syrian outsider would find momentum, a scratch on the break allowed his opponent to enter the fray and sweep in for an 8-7 lead.

Sanchez Ruiz took advantage of another Soufi mistake to take control of proceedings by establishing a two-rack buffer reaching double figures in the process and moving three away from the title.

The Spaniard appeared to have sussed the break and he soon reached the hill.

He pounced after Soufi's break in the 23rd rack left the one and eight locked together to seal a memorable victory.

Sanchez Ruiz now holds the US Open Pool Championship, World Cup of Pool, and World Pool Championship titles in the nine-ball arena.

He said: "It's an amazing feeling. I have no voice. I felt the pressure. I had an unbelievable year last year but this is the first of this year and I cannot believe it.

"I didn't play my best in the final but I fought for it and I got the end result.

"I knew I could lose a game with someone like Mohammad. He is very good and strong. I played my game though, I am so tired, I feel unbelievable, this is my biggest title for sure."

Sanchez Ruiz hugs Mohammad Soufi after winning the World Pool Championship title

The world No 1 will now head on to the Premier League Pool and World Pool Masters.

"The last year when I won the big titles but when I won the Derby City Classic last year, everything changed in my mindset.

"I was playing good but I had never won a big title. When you win a big one, your confidence goes through the roof.

"There's so much pressure in Matchroom events, you cannot compare it to any other.

"In the Mosconi Cup, I hadn't felt something like that. When you play Mosconi, every tournament after, it feels like no pressure."