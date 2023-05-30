UK Open Pool Championship: Jack Lisowski, Gary Wilson and David Lilley to play at Copper Box Arena

Jack Lisowski will chalk up his cue ready for the UK Open Pool Championship

Snooker stars Jack Lisowski, Gary Wilson and David Lilley will take on the best players on the World Nineball Tour at the UK Open Pool Championship - live on Sky Sports.

Lisowski, known for his attacking style of play, will experience Nineball for the first time with the left-handed cueist looking to make his mark with an opening round match-up with fellow Brit Dan Suh.

Lisowski will also join the punditry team for the final two days - live on Sky Sports - and he's looking forward to the tournament: "I am looking forward to it, I think it's a cool challenge and really like the look of the World Nineball Tour. Judd (Trump) had a go last year and he did ok, hopefully, I can do better than him!

"Chances of winning - probably close to zero but I am looking forward to it. At this stage, I am not sure about my pool skills, I will have to learn as I go, hopefully, I'm a quick learner!"

Tyneside Terror Wilson will meet fellow Brit Joe Granville in the opening round, while 2022 world seniors champion Lilley meets Scott Hunter in the first round with a potential tie with either two-time World Cup of Pool winner Mario He or Adam Lewis.

Home favourite Jayson Shaw will meet Jamie Mocock and world No 1 Francisco Sanchez Ruiz has drawn Bash Maqsood.

The USA's Shane Van Boening has five US Open crowns to his name and the journey for his first title on British waters since the 2022 World Pool Championship will begin against Juuso Nuutinen from Finland.

Fresh off the back of claiming the World Pool Masters just a few weeks ago, Ko Pin Yi's competition will start out against Danny Johnson.

Field - Selected players below:

Francisco Sanchez Ruiz (Spain)

Joshua Filler (Germany)

Shane Van Boening (USA)

Jayson Shaw (Great Britain)

Ko Pin Yi (Chinese Taipei)

Jack Lisowski (Great Britain)

Gary Wilson (Great Britain)

Carlo Biado (Philippines)

Coverage of the UK Open Pool Championship will begin on Saturday, June 3 from midday on Sky Sports Action and then from midday on Sunday.