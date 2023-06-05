UK Open Pool Championship: Eklent Kaci dethrones defending champion Joshua Filler at Copper Box Arena

Eklent Kaci won the UK Open Pool Championship at London's Copper Box Arena

Eklent Kaci claimed the UK Open Pool Championship after hammering defending champion Joshua Filler 13-4 in the final at the Copper Box Arena on Sunday.

Kaci, who suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Ko Pin Yi at the World Pool Masters just a few weeks ago made amends to tame favourite Filler.

"I feel amazing," said the Albanian. "This is the first singles event that I have won in the Matchroom arena.

"I felt focused and I stayed calm. I played the right shots with no crazy efforts and played safe when I needed to.

"Joshua didn't have many chances and when you stay in the chair for too long, you do not feel comfortable.

"I feel I will be a bigger problem in Matchroom events now. A few weeks ago, I played the final of the World Pool Masters. I felt I didn't give him a hard final."

At 4-4, Kaci took firm control of the contest by winning the next six racks to move 10-4 ahead.

Filler was then handed a rare opportunity at the table but he saw his jump effort on the three wide of the mark and Kaci swooped in to seal a memorable win.

He said: "Of course I am disappointed but when you see someone play like that, you have to say he's the deserved winner.

"He kept me in the chair, I was the first-row spectator! I am happy with my overall performance over the week. Well deserved to Eklent, he played unbelievable."

