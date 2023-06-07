World Cup of Pool: Jayson Shaw and Elliott Sanderson to lead British charge in Spain

Jayson Shaw will play alongside Elliott Sanderson for Britain in Lugo, Spain for the World Cup of Pool

Britain's charge for the World Cup of Pool title will be led by Jayson Shaw alongside Elliott Sanderson in Lugo, Spain from June 27 to July 2 - live on Sky Sports.

All 31 countries are confirmed as they do battle for the lucrative prize pot of $250,000 plus the pride of representing their country in one of the sport's most unique formats.

Spain will be looking to defend their title on home soil at Pazo de Ferias y Congresos de Lugo with world No 1 Francisco Sanchez Ruiz teaming up with two-time World Pool Masters winner David Alcaide.

As hosts, Spain will also field a B side in Jose Alberto Delgado and Jonas Souto Comino, with the pair looking to make their mark as a seeded team.

Germany are set to team Joshua Filler up with rising star and world No 30 Moritz Neuhausen.

Austria's two-time winning duo of Albin Ouschan and Mario He are reunited while the Ko brothers will compete once again as they look to add to the one star on the Chinese Taipei jersey.

Francisco Sanchez Ruiz will team up alongside David Alcaide for Spain

Mohammad Soufi's incredible run to the World Pool Championship final has earned Syria a debut World Cup of Pool spot with Zaid Al Shariti joining the world No 12.

Myanmar (Burma) will also make their debut in the tournament with SEA Games gold medalist Phone Myint Kyaw pairing up with Thaw Zin Htet while Peru's Christopher Tevez and Gerson Martinez will fly the flag for South America.

Vietnam's dangerous duo of Duong Quoc Hoang and Nguyen Anh Tuan will look to do some damage and SVB Junior Open winner Khalid Alghamdi will get his first taste of the World Cup of Pool with Mohannad Hamoud Alghumayz for Saudi Arabia.

The competition's most successful nation, the Philippines, also find themselves unseeded, with James Aranas and Johann Chua looking to win a fourth title for the pool-crazy nation and show Pinoy Power on the world stage once again.

