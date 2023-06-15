Spanish Open Pool Championship: Francisco Sanchez Ruiz and Jayson Shaw headline in Lugo

Francisco Sanchez Ruiz headlines the Spanish Open Pool Championship at Pazo De Feiras E Congresos De Lugo

Francisco Sanchez Ruiz, Joshua Filler and Jayson Shaw headline the Spanish Open Pool Championship at Pazo De Feiras E Congresos De Lugo - live on Sky Sports.

Two-time World Pool Masters champion David Alcaide will set out for a historic title on home soil against Paul Florin Mandroiu, while rising Spanish stars Jonas Souto Comino and Jose Alberto Delgado will face off against Jamie Bryan and Dimitrios Siampanis respectively.

A stacked field will head to Spain with over 50 nationalities represented, including USA hero Shane Van Boening taking on Gareth Esprit as he looks for his first World Nineball Tour crown since the 2022 World Pool Championship.

Newly-crowned UK Open Pool Championship winner Eklent Kaci will start out vs Heriberto Aybar Santana and World Pool Masters champion Ko Pin Yi will meet Javier Raposo Gomez.

There will be a return to the Nineball arena for China's Wu Jia Qing with the 2005 world champion up against Oliver Rodriguez Roa of Spain.

Selected Round One Matches

Joshua Filler (GER) vs Mohammad Almuhanna (KUW)

Albin Ouschan (AUT) vs Andres Gonzalez Lopez (ESP)

Wang Can (CHN) vs Javier Alvarez Ramos (ESP)

Mohammad Soufi (SYR) vs Kledio Kaci (ALB)

Jayson Shaw (GBR) vs Norman Bakker (NED)

You can watch live coverage of the 2023 Spanish Open Pool Championship at Pazo De Feiras E Congresos De Lugo - live on Sky Sports Action at 12pm and 6pm on Saturday June 24 and 12.30pm and 6.30pm on Sunday June 25.