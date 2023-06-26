Spanish Open Pool Championship: Dang Jin Hu beats Marc Bijsterbosch to win inaugural title

Dang Jin Hu won the first-ever Spanish Open Pool Championship on Sunday

China's Dang Jin Hu overcame Marc Bijsterbosch 13-12 in one of the greatest-ever finals to win the inaugural Spanish Open Pool Championship.

Dang took full advantage of a couple of errors from his opponent to gather steam at 4-1 up in the early stages of what appeared to be one-way traffic.

At 5-3, Dang lost control of the cue ball and scratched to give Bijsterbosch ball in hand.

That moment allowed the Dutchman the chance he craved to get back in it and soon they were level at 5-5 with both requiring eight more racks for the title.

Bijsterbosch was starting to set an electric pace and a brilliant 2-9 combo kick gave him a two-rack buffer for the first time.

A break and run in the following rack allowed him some real breathing space at 9-6.

In the 20th rack, Dang pushed out, encouraging Bijsterbosch to take on a raking bank on the two which failed and Dang then proceeded to punish Bijsterbosch for 10-10.

The two kept locking horns with Bijsterbosch reaching the hill first at 12-10 but a loose safety led Dang in for a chance to steal a rack at 12-10 to be one away from a hill-hill classic.

Dang broke dry at the worst time to bring Bijsterbosch his moment to pounce and seal the title but it did not prove to be plain sailing as a brilliant full table bank on the seven led to an awkward cue ball for the eight forcing the bank.

The bank was missed and Dang reached the hill too to punish Bijsterbosch.

In the final rack, it was a familiar tale from Dang who broke dry but his safety proved too much for Bijsterbosch.

From there, Dang came through in historic fashion with a huge scream of relief as the final nine dropped for victory.

The 2023 World Cup of Pool is being played at Pazo de Feiras e Congresos de Lugo, Spain from Tuesday, June 27 to Sunday, July 2 - live on Sky Sports. Defending champions Spain take on the Philippines in one of the ties of the opening round.