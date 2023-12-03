UK Championship final: Ronnie O'Sullivan clinches record-extending eighth title vs Ding Junhui

Ronnie O'Sullivan clinched a record-extending eighth UK Championship title on Sunday, 30 years after his first

The victory comes 30 years since O'Sullivan first claimed the title, when he beat Stephen Hendry 10-6 in 1993. He had most recently lifted the trophy in 2018 before this year.

The 47-year-old adds the 2023 title to previous wins in 1993, 1997, 2001, 2007, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Ding suffered a second successive final defeat, having fallen 10-7 to Mark Allen last year. He remains a three-time UK Championship winner (2005, 2009, 2019).

O'Sullivan told BBC Sport: "He's played fantastic all week, I've been watching all his games and his cue ball control is the best ever - he's never out of position, it's like watching a computer.

"It's a pleasure to play Ding, he's such a good man - he was a boy when I first started playing him but he's a man now, a father, a credit to China, I call him the Godfather of Chinese snooker, he paved the way for everybody else to believe they could come here and do it.

"He's a massive inspiration to all snooker players - I'm a massive fan of his and it's an honour to play him in the final. I know there are probably millions and millions of people watching in China so for me it is a fantastic experience and the crowd here have been fantastic all week, I love playing here."

"It's been a very good week for me," Ding Junhui said. "I knew it was going to be tough tonight.

"I like that I've played like this during this week, it's very cool. I really thank the fans for their support every game, I love it here."