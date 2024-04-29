World Pool Masters: Fedor Gorst beats Joshua Filler to claim first Matchroom major title

Fedor Gorst secured his first World Pool Masters title in the longest match in the tournament's history as he overcame Joshua Filler 13-12 in thrilling fashion.

"It feels unbelievable! Both of us had crazy rolls in this match. I thought it was over for me but somehow it turned around for me," said Gorst.

"Hats off to Matchroom, this is an unbelievable tournament to win."

Gorst was handed an advantage after Filler's win in the lag from the opening break but was hooked after an attempt to pot the 8 ball. It was Filler who clinched the first rack catalysing his three-rack winning streak.

In the fourth frame, Gorst picked up his first rack win following Filler's dry break but conceded the advantage with his own dry break in the sixth. Gorst capitalised on Filler's miss on the 4-ball with a safety shot in the eighth which forced Filler to falter on a 5-ball jump shot allowing the American to take the lead in the ninth after clearing the table.

Both Filler and Gorst engaged in a back-and-forth battle for proceeding racks after Filler's impressive jump shot levelled the score. However, by rack 17, Gorst was in the ascendancy establishing a two-rack advantage, 10-8, over his German opponent.

Gorst failed to pot the 3-ball in the 19th allowing Filler to come back into play bringing himself to a hill.

However, Filler's dry break in rack 23 halted Filler's momentum allowing Gorst to bring the tie to a hill-hill. Gorst cleared the rack to secure the title.

The first signature Matchroom major open event comes next at the Telford International Centre, Telford for the UK Open Pool Championship from May 7-12 live on Sky Sports.

