Ray Reardon: Six-time snooker world champion dies aged 91

Six-time world champion Ray Reardon has died at the age of 91, World Snooker has announced.

Wales' Reardon was widely regarded as one of snooker's greatest-ever players. He passed away on Friday night after a battle with cancer.

Nicknamed 'Dracula', he became a household name as he dominated the World Championship in the 1970s.

Leading the tributes, three-time Crucible king Mark Williams said: "Ray is one of the best sports people ever from Wales and the best snooker player. He's one of the reasons why a lot of us started playing. He put snooker on the map, alongside Alex Higgins, Jimmy White and Steve Davis.

"Anyone playing now owes them a lot because they brought popularity to the game. He is a real inspiration."

Jimmy White wrote on social media: "Gutted to hear my very good friend Ray Reardon has passed away.

"A total class act and very kind to me when I was making my way in the game. A giant of the game. Rest in Peace mate."

Reardon was still playing snooker in recent months, and remarkably made a century break last November, a few weeks after his 91st birthday.

Reardon won his first world championship in 1970 when he defeated John Pulman 37-33 in the final.

That was the beginning of his era of domination, as he went on to claim world titles in 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976 and 1978.

In that final victory in 1978 he became the oldest world champion at the age of 45, a record that was only surpassed by a 46-year-old Ronnie O'Sullivan in 2022.

It was also Reardon's only success at the Crucible, where the championship had moved in 1977.

He beat Perrie Mans 25-18 in the final and his modern-day record of six titles was not matched until Steve Davis reached that tally in 1989.

Reardon reached one more Crucible final in 1982 when he was beaten by Alex Higgins.

In 2004 he teamed up with O'Sullivan in a mentoring role at the World Championship and helped to steer the 'Rocket' to his second world title.

Reardon was awarded an MBE and was inducted into the snooker Hall of Fame in 2011.

Each year the winner of the Welsh Open is presented with the Ray Reardon Trophy.