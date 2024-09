Clive Everton: Legendary snooker commentator dies aged 87

Clive Everton was described as the "voice of the sport" by the World Snooker Tour following news of his death on Friday; Everton reached No 47 in the world as a player, but was better known for his lengthy stint in the BBC commentary box, first starting in the 1970s

Snooker commentator Clive Everton has died at the age of 87.

Everton was described as the "voice of the sport" by the World Snooker Tour following news of his death on Friday.

The governing body said in a statement on X: "Clive Everton, one of snooker's greatest ever commentators and voice of the sport, has died at the age of 87.

"Everton devoted his life to snooker and covered the some of the sport's most historic moments as a broadcaster and journalist."

Everton was a former player, reaching number 47 in the world, but was better known for his lengthy stint in the BBC commentary box, first starting in the 1970s.

He started well-known magazine Snooker Scene in 1972 and was awarded an MBE in 2019.

His death comes in the week where, fittingly, players are vying for the Clive Everton Trophy at the British Open in Cheltenham.

Dennis Taylor, who worked in the commentary box with Everton, called him "a pleasure to work with".

The 75-year-old posted on X: "So sad to hear of the passing of Clive Everton. A wonderful commentator and was a pleasure to work with for many years. Condolences to all his family. RIP".

Current player Neil Robertson, another former world champion, added: "So sad. A voice I had heard many times from when I used to get video tapes of snooker sent to Australia as a kid.

Image: Clive Everton was awarded an MBE in 2019

"Meeting and have him commentate on my first televised matches meant so much. It made me feel part of the snooker family.

"Clive I'm sure was an inspiration to many of the great commentators we have today and warmed the hearts of millions watching at home. RIP."