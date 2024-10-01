Ronnie O'Sullivan says he would 'definitely retire' if snooker adopts darts-style walk-on music for players

Ronnie O'Sullivan has issued his latest retirement threat, saying that if snooker introduces darts-style walk-on music he'd "definitely retire".

The 48-year-old, a record-equalling seven-time world champion, is yet to win a tournament in the 2024/25 season and, as recently as September, said "I haven't got long" after what he labelled an "embarrassing" 4-2 defeat to He Guoqiang in the fourth round of the English Open.

In an interview with talkSport, O'Sullivan was asked if snooker needs to follow darts' lead in the hope of attracting a younger audience.

"Not having it," O'Sullivan replied. "I'd probably definitely retire!

"I'd be like, 'You know what? I'm out of here now'."

While O'Sullivan admitted that snooker is struggling to attract a younger audience in the UK, he spoke again of his passion for growing the game in territories like China and Saudi Arabia where it is having more success in that space.

"In the UK, it is an older crowd, but in China and Saudi Arabia they have a very young crowd watching it, I don't know why that is.

"I think it's always been that in the UK, a lot of the older people just love snooker, but I don't know why that is.

"I think when snooker is up against football and tennis and golf, when you're a parent, you're looking at, 'What shall I get my kid involved in?' Snooker is going to come really down at the bottom of the list I would imagine."

O'Sullivan added: "I like playing in China and in Saudi Arabia.

"I would probably be spending more time playing in those events and doing exhibitions and stuff out there.

"I just like being out there, so any excuse to get me out there... I spend most of my time there as I can."

O'Sullivan also again added his support to the possibility of the World Snooker Championship moving from the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield to China and Saudi Arabia.

Snooker's flagship event has been held at the 980-capacity Crucible theatre since 1977 but it could be on the move when the venue's contract to host the tournament runs out in 2027.

"It can move about - I don't see no reason why it shouldn't," O'Sullivan said. "I'm a snooker player and as a player you want to feel like you get taken care of when you're at tournaments.

"We played some tournaments in China and Saudi Arabia and the players loved it. They got treated well and looked after well.

"The Crucible is a great venue, it's been fantastic over the years. Wherever they take it I'm sure they'll do a good job."

