Women's world snooker champion Bai Yulu falls short in bid to make UK Championship

Women's world snooker champion Bai Yulu falls short in bid to reach the UK Championship in York with a 6-1 defeat to former semi-finalist Jack Lisowski; the 32-strong field will consist of the world’s top 16 players and 16 qualifiers

Wednesday 20 November 2024 23:58, UK

Bai Yulu of China chalks the cue in the first round match against Jenson Kendrick of England on day one of 2024 World Championship Qualifiers at the English Institute of Sport on April 8, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Tai Chengzhe/VCG via Getty Images)
Image: Bai Yulu of China falls short in her bid to reach the UK Championship

Women's world snooker champion Bai Yulu fell short in her bid to reach the UK Championship after a 6-1 loss to Jack Lisowski in the last qualifying round.

The 21-year-old Chinese sensation beat three players to get within one more win of becoming the first woman to earn a place in the main draw of a triple crown tournament.

But her hopes were dashed as Lisowski, a UK Championship semi-finalist two years ago, rattled in five half-century breaks in their meeting on Wednesday.

Bai, who roared back to defeat Scott Donaldson 6-5 and seal her place at Judgement Day, did have a chance to level the match at 1-1 after recovering from 69-0 down in the second frame but missed the final blue.

Lisowski took it and went on to open up a 4-0 lead.

A break of 59 saw Bai claim the fifth frame but Lisowski was not to be denied and finished with runs of 85 and 66 to book his place in York next week.

Full schedule for UK Championship

First round

Saturday, November 23
1pm
Ronnie O'Sullivan (1) vs Qualifier
Shaun Murphy (9) vs Qualifier
7pm
Ding Junhui (8) vs Qualifier
Xiao Guodong (16) vs Qualifier

Sunday, November 24
1pm
Mark Allen (4) vs Qualifier
Ali Carter (12) vs Qualifier
7pm
Si Jiahui (13) vs Qualifier
Mark Selby (5) vs Qualifier

Monday, November 25
1pm
Chris Wakelin (15) vs Qualifier
Kyren Wilson (2) vs Qualifier
7pm
Luca Brecel (7) vs Qualifier
Gary Wilson (10) vs Qualifier

Tuesday, November 26
1pm
John Higgins (14) vs Qualifier
Judd Trump (3) vs Qualifier
7pm
Mark Williams (6) vs Qualifier
Zhang Anda (11) vs Qualifier

