Women's world snooker champion Bai Yulu falls short in bid to make UK Championship

Women's world snooker champion Bai Yulu fell short in her bid to reach the UK Championship after a 6-1 loss to Jack Lisowski in the last qualifying round.

The 21-year-old Chinese sensation beat three players to get within one more win of becoming the first woman to earn a place in the main draw of a triple crown tournament.

But her hopes were dashed as Lisowski, a UK Championship semi-finalist two years ago, rattled in five half-century breaks in their meeting on Wednesday.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Bai, who roared back to defeat Scott Donaldson 6-5 and seal her place at Judgement Day, did have a chance to level the match at 1-1 after recovering from 69-0 down in the second frame but missed the final blue.

Lisowski took it and went on to open up a 4-0 lead.

A break of 59 saw Bai claim the fifth frame but Lisowski was not to be denied and finished with runs of 85 and 66 to book his place in York next week.

Full schedule for UK Championship

First round

Saturday, November 23

1pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan (1) vs Qualifier

Shaun Murphy (9) vs Qualifier

7pm

Ding Junhui (8) vs Qualifier

Xiao Guodong (16) vs Qualifier

Sunday, November 24

1pm

Mark Allen (4) vs Qualifier

Ali Carter (12) vs Qualifier

7pm

Si Jiahui (13) vs Qualifier

Mark Selby (5) vs Qualifier

Monday, November 25

1pm

Chris Wakelin (15) vs Qualifier

Kyren Wilson (2) vs Qualifier

7pm

Luca Brecel (7) vs Qualifier

Gary Wilson (10) vs Qualifier

Tuesday, November 26

1pm

John Higgins (14) vs Qualifier

Judd Trump (3) vs Qualifier

7pm

Mark Williams (6) vs Qualifier

Zhang Anda (11) vs Qualifier