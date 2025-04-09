Graeme Dott: Former snooker world champion charged with child sex offences

Graeme Dott, the 2006 World Snooker champion, has been charged with child sex offences against a boy and a girl; Warning: This story contains details which some may find distressing. If you are affected by this story, please visit sky.com/viewersupport

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott has been charged with child sex offences

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott has been charged with child sex offences.

The 47-year-old is facing charges of historic sex abuse against a boy and a girl.

Court papers allege Dott abused the girl in Glasgow between 1993 and 1996, beginning when she was around 10.

He faces a second charge of sexually abusing a boy between 2006 and 2010, in locations in Lanarkshire, from when the child was aged around seven.

Dott - who won the World Championship in 2006 - has been suspended by snooker's governing body, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA).

A short statement on the WPBSA website read: "Graeme Dott has been suspended by the WPBSA due to a case which is scheduled to be heard before the High Court in Scotland.

"Whilst court proceedings are ongoing, it would be inappropriate for the WPBSA to make any further comment."

Dott was set to enter this year's World Snooker Championship qualifiers in the second round on Friday.

He has the right to appeal his suspension but is it unlikely that process could be completed in time for him to play on Friday as scheduled.

The case is due to call at the High Court in Glasgow in June.