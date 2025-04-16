Ronnie O'Sullivan leaning towards playing at World Snooker Championship after positive week of practising in Saudi Arabia
Seven-times champion Ronnie O'Sullivan set to enter the World Snooker Championship at The Crucible; the draw for the championship which starts on Saturday is Friday morning; Fifth-seeded O'Sullivan has not played since snapping his cue at the Championship League in January
Wednesday 16 April 2025 20:40, UK
Ronnie O'Sullivan is leaning towards playing at this year's World Snooker Championship after a good week practising at his academy in Saudi Arabia.
The seven-times world champion has said he will wait until the last minute before deciding whether to play at The Crucible.
The draw for the championship, which starts on Saturday, is Friday morning and O'Sullivan is the fifth seed.
He has not played competitively since snapping his cue at the Championship League in January.
The 49-year-old has been suffering from what he has described as a lack of confidence.