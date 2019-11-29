Ronnie O'Sullivan powers through at UK Championship in York

Ronnie O'Sullivan made a winning start to his UK Championship defence at The Barbican

Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan powered through to the second round of the UK Championship with a 6-0 victory over Ross Bulman in York.

O'Sullivan secured his win in just 66 minutes, making breaks of 88, 90, 133, 66 and 65 as he looks to win the title for the third consecutive year.

The 43-year-old told BBC Sport: "It wasn't easy. He is a very good prospect but it was hard for him out there playing me.

"I think you'll be seeing a lot more of him at some point."

The Rocket will take on Tian Pengfei in the second round after a comfortable win over 18-year-old Bulman.

In the afternoon session, world No 1 Judd Trump eased through to the second round with a 6-0 win over world No 127 Amine Amiri.

Trump made a 125 in frame two against Amiri, who was making only his second appearance on the snooker tour.

"It's good to be playing well," Trump said.

"I am on a good spell. You never know when it can end so you just have to enjoy it.

"It's good to get through and be in the tournament properly."

Trump set up a meeting with Mei Xiwen, who beat Ken Doherty in a match that was carried over to the evening session before the Chinese player won 6-4.

Shaun Murphy fell to an shock defeat in York

Shaun Murphy fell to a shock first-round defeat against world No 121 Eden Sharav.

The experienced Murphy had a 3-1 lead but eventually fell to a 6-4 defeat to Sharav, who described it afterwards as "the best win of my career."

Sharav added: ""I have beaten some good players, like Stuart Bingham and Ali Carter, but that's definitely the best.

"It's the first time I have won here. To beat a player like Shaun is amazing."

Jack Lisowski saw off David Lilley 6-2 while Scottish player Alan McManus scored two centuries in a 6-1 win over Elliott Slessor.

Joe Perry came from 5-3 down to beat Simon Lichtenberg 6-5, Mark Allen beat Jimmy White 6-3 and Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, Ben Woollaston, Michael White, Robbie Williams, Mark King and David Grace were among the other winners.

For those on the move, we will have the Snooker season covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices and iPad, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.