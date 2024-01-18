Ronnie O'Sullivan admits he needs to "consider his future" as he finds "no enjoyment" at World Grand Prix

Ronnie O'Sullivan has once again questioned his snooker future after squeezing into the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix in Leicester with a 4-3 win over Zhou Yuelong.

Just four days after his controversial eighth Masters triumph over Ali Carter, O'Sullivan said he was getting "no enjoyment" from continuing to move through tournaments with comparative ease.

O'Sullivan told ITV4: "I've got to really consider whether I can carry on feeling how I'm feeling out there - I just don't get any enjoyment from the way I'm hitting the ball.

"I feel like it's just hard work, I haven't a clue where the balls are going, and a lot of it's just guess-work.

"The worst thing is you're winning bloody tournaments as well. If I was getting pumped every round playing like that it would be an easy decision to make."

World Snooker to investigate O'Sullivan rant about Carter

The World Grand Prix comes just shortly after O'Sullivan's expletive-laden press conference in London on Sunday after he won the Masters.

Image: Ali carter has said that comments by Ronnie O'Sullivan 'make no difference' to him

Carter says that the comments made by O'Sullivan's "make no difference to me" but World Snooker bosses will review what was said.

O'Sullivan launched a verbal assault on Carter after hearing his opponent in the Masters final had accused him of "snotting on the floor" during his 10-7 victory at Alexandra Palace, saying Carter was "not a nice person" and "a nightmare".

Carter responded by telling ITV4: "Ronnie is entitled to his opinion. I just said what it is and how it was. I talk facts, it's as simple as that.

"It makes no difference to me what he says - he says different things on different days. I don't think he even knows what is going to come out of his mouth at certain times."