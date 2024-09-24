British Open: Mark Allen blasts playing conditions at Cheltenham's Centaur Arena after first-round win

Mark Allen has hit out at the playing conditions at the British Open and said the table he played on should be "burned".

The world No 3 got off to a winning start in the opening round at Cheltenham after securing a 4-3 victory over Gary Wilson.

However, the 38-year-old Northern Irishman was far from impressed by what he found at the Centaur Arena at Cheltenham Racecourse.

"The conditions out there are absolutely embarrassing," Allen told ITV. "It's some of the worst weather outside and they've left the massive transport doors open. It's so cold, it's so humid, out there.

"The table needs to be burned.

"The cushions are unplayable, uncontrollable. It was heavy. The speed was decent.

"There are new guys doing the tables this year and they're clearly not up to it."

Allen, who is due to meet Aaron Hill in the second round on Tuesday, later went on to post on social media platform X that he felt unsatisfactory playing conditions had been an issue since the 2024/25 snooker season got under way.

"After having some time to calm down I'd like to apologise to [ITV interviewer] @robwalkertv for that interview," Allen wrote.

"My anger wasn't directed at him and he definitely deserved a better interview. My frustrations were 100 per cent at the conditions which frankly haven't been anywhere near good enough this season."

World Snooker Tour's organisers defended the table fitters against Allen's assessment, although added the problem of a door being left open had been discussed with Centaur Arena management.

"Our table-fitting team has been consistent for some time and works to the highest standards," a statement from World Snooker read.

"The weather in the area has seen unprecedented rainfall over the last couple of days which can negatively influence the conditions.

"We have raised the issue of an open door with the venue."

