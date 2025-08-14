Graeme Dott: Former snooker world champion to stand trial next year over allegations of child sex abuse

Graeme Dott to stand trial in 2026 over allegations of child sex abuse, accused of charges relating to primary school-age children; Warning: This story contains details which some may find distressing. If you are affected by this story, please visit sky.com/viewersupport

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott is to stand trial next year over allegations of child sex abuse.

Dott, 48, is accused of two charges relating to primary school-age children.

The allegations span between 1993 and 1996 involving a girl, and 2006 to 2010 involving a boy, both in the Glasgow region.

A virtual hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday was told Dott, who was not present, denies the charges.

Defending, Euan Dow said: "He pleads not guilty to two charges on the indictment.

"The position of the accused is that the allegations are fabricated and there is no truth in any of them."

A trial date was set for August 17 next year at the same court and bail was continued.

Dott won the 2006 World Snooker Championship and was runner up in 2004 and 2010.