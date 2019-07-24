Adam Peaty retains 50m breaststroke title at World Aquatics Championships

Adam Peaty won gold in the 50m breaststroke in Gwangju

British swimmer Adam Peaty claimed his third World Championships 50-100m double after winning gold in the 50m breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju.

Peaty finished in a time of 26.06 seconds, 0.6 of a second faster than Brazil's Felipe Lima, while Joao Gomes took bronze in 26.69.

The victory comes two days after Peaty topped the podium in the 100m, leaving the 24-year-old unbeaten at breaststroke in the last five years.

This follows previous 50-100m doubles at the Kazan 2015 and Budapest 2017 World Championships, as well as becoming Great Britain's first gold medal winner at the Rio Olympics three years ago.

Kristof Milak won gold in the 200m butterfly in world-record time

Elsewhere in the pool, Hungary's Kristof Milak broke Michael Phelps' 10-year-old 200m butterfly world record.

Milak finished in 1 minute, 50.73 seconds on Wednesday, almost a second quicker than Phelps' record at the 2009 World Championships in Rome.

The 19-year-old swimmer became the first teenager to win a world title in the event since Phelps at age 18 in 2003.