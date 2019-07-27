Sun Yang slams rivals over 'insults and slander'

China's Sun Yang had words for Duncan Scott after the British swimmer refused to share the podium with him at the World Championships in South Korea

China's Sun Yang has said he does not deserve "insult and slander" from his rival swimmers after defending himself over continued doping allegations.

Sun, who served a three-month doping suspension in 2014, is competing at the world championships under the shadow of a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appeal against governing body FINA's decision to clear the 27-year-old of wrongdoing during the random drug test last September.

Documents leaked to the media have revealed that the multiple world and Olympic champion questioned the credentials of the testers before members of his entourage smashed the vials containing his blood samples with a hammer.

British swimmer Duncan Scott refused to share the podium with China's Sun Yang after the men's 200m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championship in Gwangju

The Court of Arbitration for Sport will consider WADA's appeal in September but three of Sun's rivals - including Britain's Duncan Scott - have made their feelings clear in Gwangju by snubbing him after races.

"As far as I'm concerned, most of the time it's not necessary to shoot off at the mouth and respond every time," Sun said.

"Having got to this point, I shouldn't have to take this kind of insult and slander."

Brazil's Joao de Lucca was the latest to refuse to shake Sun's hand on Friday after the 4x200m relay heats, joining Australian Mack Horton, who declined to join the Chinese swimmer on the podium, and Scott.

Other top swimmers have publicly backed the protests and FINA have sent a directive to delegations forbidding any more disruption of victory ceremonies.

Sun Yang served a three-month doping ban in 2014 after testing positive for a banned substance

Scott was the subject of an angry outburst from Sun after refusing to shake his hand or pose for the traditional photograph on the podium with the Chinese team captain.

Sun served a three-month doping suspension in 2014 for taking stimulant banned a few months before that he said was to treat a heart condition.

A second doping violation would inevitably bring a harsher sanction and could rule him out of next year's Tokyo Olympics.

"FINA has already made it clear, I have no violation. I have abided by the relevant rules. I think what I did is in the interests of all athletes," Sun said.

"Everything I said is reasonable and justifiable, every line is true. With no fabrication."