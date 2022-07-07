FINA investigation after Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey drugging claims

The 22-year-old said she had no recollection of a "four-to-six-hour window"

World governing body FINA is investigating Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey's claim that she was drugged at last month's World Championships in Budapest.

Harvey, who won a bronze medal in the women's 200-metre relay event, said on her Instagram account that she was drugged on the final night while celebrating in the Hungarian capital.

The 22-year-old said she had no recollection of a "four-to-six-hour window" after waking the next morning while being attended by Canada Swimming's team manager and doctor.

Harvey said she had "never felt more ashamed" and revealed she had sustained sprained ribs and concussion, while consulting with doctors and a psychologist since returning to Canada.

FINA said in a statement: "FINA is aware of the distressing media reports regarding Mary-Sophie Harvey and FINA is deeply concerned about her well-being.

"We are in contact with Swimming Canada and the Local Organising Committee. In 2021, FINA adopted widespread measures aimed at safeguarding athletes and an Independent Investigation Officer will be assigned to investigate the matter further."

Harvey, who competed for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics, said on Instagram: "There's this four-to-six-hour window where I can't recall a single thing.

"I've heard bits and pieces by people and I've experienced judgement too. The only thing I can say is this: I've never felt more ashamed.

"The next day, I travelled back home and had dinner with my family. I remember my mum saying 'you seem different'. Little did she know, I felt that way too.

"I called one of my good friends knowing her mum was a doctor, so they could guide me a little. I ended up going to the hospital, where I was met with doctors and psychologists.

"They tested and treated me the best way they could. They told me it happens more often than we think and that I was lucky in a way; to get out of this with a rib sprain and a small concussion.

"It did help me cure some of the fears I had but sadly not all of them."

Harvey said she was "still scared to think about the unknowns of that night", adding: "I'm still trying to find the 'happy Mary' that found happiness prior to this event.

"I'm still, in a way, ashamed of what happened, and I think I always will be... but I won't let this event define me."

