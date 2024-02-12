Adam Peaty takes bronze on World Championships return in 100m breaststroke final

Three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty took bronze in the men's 100m breaststroke final on his World Championships return in Doha.

On the comeback trail after taking a year out from competing to prioritise his mental health, world record holder Peaty qualified fastest for the final with a time of 58.60 seconds but was half a second slower with the title on the line.

Nic Fink, of the United States, claimed gold, leading from start to finish to clock 58.57 seconds, with Italian Nicolo Martinenghi taking silver in a time of 58.84.

Peaty, who is aiming for a third successive Olympic gold in the event at the Paris Olympics this summer, said after the race: "It's great to race some of the best in the world, and at the same time get used to those heats, semis, finals again.

I think I pushed it a little too far in the first 50 (metres) but at the end, it's good to be a part of (this).

"Definitely not an easy race to do... of course, we've got a long way to go."

He added: "I'm a bit disappointed with the execution. But that's what I've got to focus on for the next five months now.

"It's bittersweet, because we did get a medal, which we didn't aim for.

"The only thing I'm disappointed about is obviously the lack of skills but also going slower from the semi to the final. I don't want to be that person who does that. I never have been.

"I've got to keep things in perspective that [since his return] this is my first triple - heats, semis, final - so still getting used to that, still enjoying this sport and being back in the arena."

Peaty became the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title when he took gold in the 100m at the Tokyo Games in 2021, his last major meet.

The 29-year-old, who claimed gold at the worlds in 2015, 2017 and 2019, missed the 2022 championships because of a foot injury and was unavailable last year after stepping away from the sport.

Peaty is eyeing a return to the top of the podium in Paris this summer to add to his three Olympic golds, eight world titles, 17 European titles and four golds at the Commonwealth Games.

"I do believe everything happens for a reason," he added. "I'm going to take the success along with the failures.

"At this time of the season, a failure is a good thing and makes me tune and learn a little bit more. We'll see how it pushes us through trials and the Olympics."