Ben Proud on joining Enhanced Games: Swimmer explains decision to join controversial event

Ben Proud says the riches on offer in the Enhanced Games presented an opportunity too good to refuse as he sought to defend his controversial defection from swimming.

Proud drew widespread condemnation on Wednesday after announcing he was stepping away from 'traditional swimming' to compete in next May's inaugural Enhanced Games in Las Vegas.

Governing body Aquatics GB expressed it's "immense disappointment", strongly condemning Proud's decision while re-emphasising their commitment to clean sport.

Created by Australian businessman Aron D'Souza, the Enhanced Games will also allow athletes to use performance-enhancing substances without drug testing - though substances like cocaine and heroin will remain prohibited.

The question on everyone's lips: why would a swimmer at the peak of his powers - just a year after finally clinching an Olympic medal at his third attempt - besmirch his reputation under such controversial circumstances?

For Proud, the decision was clear-cut. The opportunity to secure his and his family's future before the end of his professional career was simply too good to pass up.

"There are many aspects to this decision," he told Sky Sports News. "I'm in my 30s now, nearing the end of my career. The reality is, for many Olympic athletes, the chance to earn enough to retire comfortably just isn't possible.

"I've spent 15 years dedicating myself to this craft, this skill. Now, an opportunity has come along that allows me to secure my future - and especially my mum's. The people who matter most. I can bring real security to us by going down this route.

"It's too good an opportunity to pass up. The fact is, it would take me 13 years of winning world championship medals to earn the same prize money I'd get from one of these wins. So yes, it's black and white.

"I know I'm giving up a lot by stepping away from traditional formats, but knowing myself and the person I am, it's something I'm happy to do."

Proud is in line to receive appearance fees for participating in Enhanced Games events, where $1m (£737,400) could be landed if he breaks the world record in the 50m freestyle, the event in which he has won world and European golds.

For context, the total prize money on offer at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships was $2.73m (£2.01m), with $20,000 (£14,746) given to race winners.

Proud acknowledged the backlash to his decision but welcomed it, insisting institutions such as Aquatics GB must do everything they can to protect the sport's integrity.

"I fully expected the kind of backlash I've received," he said. "I really respect what they do to preserve clean sport.

"I'm not asking to stay on funding - I'm happy to retire. And that's what I did yesterday: retire and step away from what was a great career.

"I understand the position I'm putting people in, and I know it comes with controversy. But ultimately, this is a decision I'm making for myself, and I'm genuinely happy to be in a position to do so.

"I never want to bring negativity into people's lives. But I'm doing something for myself. And I'm excited about it."

As for the potential tarnishing of his legacy, Proud said he refuses to dwell on opinions beyond his control.

"I've considered all of that," he added. "I understand this decision raises questions about what I've done. But that's public perception.

"Public opinion is something I can't control. All I can do is reflect on the standard I've held myself to over the past 15 years and what I've achieved. I know I've done it to a very high standard.

"The people I care about most - my closest family, the ones I love - they know that too. In 20 years, the only perception that will matter is theirs. If others choose to believe something else, that's out of my hands.

"I just hope people can see this as me ending a great career-something I'm proud of - and simply moving on to something new, the way anyone might change jobs."

At the heart of Proud's decision was a desire to break free from the stagnant pace at which he feels anti-doping regulations have evolved, even as the demands of elite-level sport have intensified.

For Proud, the Enhanced Games offered an avenue where his openness to cutting-edge methods - whether that includes performance-enhancing substances or not - could be fully explored.

"I try not to frame it as frustration, but simply speak from experience," he said. "I've competed in every World, Olympic, and European Championship final over the last 10 to 12 years. I've been around a long time.

"And honestly, I've seen no change. No financial progress, no evolution in anti-doping rules. It all feels outdated. That frustration has built over time, and now I feel excited to move on.

"In my early 20s, it was all new and exciting - you're chasing goals, chasing dreams. But after so many years without meaningful change, it becomes easier to say, 'Okay, I'm ready for something new.'"

He adds: "I'm genuinely curious about what's available and how it could benefit me. That's where the controversy begins - because as soon as you mention the Enhanced Games, people throw around words like 'doping' or 'drug cheats.'

"But that's not accurate. This is a completely different format. Everything available is already accessible to the public through prescriptions - everything is FDA-approved.

"Some of the treatments I've read about are genuinely interesting. They promote recovery, improve joint health - things I've spent countless hours managing myself. I'm keen to understand what's out there, what the side effects might be, and what the health risks are.

"This isn't something I'm rushing into. I've got three or four months to really digest the information, learn, and decide how I want to treat my body."

"Out of respect" for the sport he's devoted 15 years to, Proud has unequivocally ruled out any return to traditional swimming - or even training alongside his former Team GB team-mates - to avoid muddying the waters.

"Now that I've made this decision, I choose never to return," Proud said. "I don't want to create confusion for the swimming world or for my past career. I want things to stay very clean and very separated.

"I'm not sure what the stance will be within the teams, but I've chosen to step away from that environment out of respect for the sport."

As for his training, Proud says little will change.

"I've trained independently for the last seven or eight years. I've never been part of the British system - whether I was in Plymouth or Turkey, I've always operated outside the Aquatics GB pathway.

"I've been fortunate to receive funding that allowed me to do things my own way. I've been self-sufficient for years, even self-coaching. I'll continue that approach, but Enhanced is also providing coaches, physios, and support - everything I need to maximise myself as an athlete.

"I'm happy with that. I'm looking forward to life after swimming, and I'm already on my way."