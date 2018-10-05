Conor McGregor brands Khabib Nurmagomedov 'petrified' ahead of UFC 229

1:20 Conor McGregor insists his bitter feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov will not end on Saturday night. Conor McGregor insists his bitter feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov will not end on Saturday night.

Conor McGregor has continued his war of words with Khabib Nurmagomedov and branded the Russian "petrified" ahead of Saturday's clash.

The two men attended the final press conference ahead of their headlining showdown at UFC 229.

McGregor left his Russian opponent waiting on stage after turning up late to his media duties, later citing heavy traffic due to his presence in Las Vegas as the reason for his poor timekeeping.

"When I sign up, you're going to get a fight. I come out fast and aggressive," said McGregor upon his arrival, before addressing the departure of Khabib who had left due to his lateness.

"I did not plan this, I'm only a few minutes late. He should have stayed put, he doesn't want to be around me and these people. He is petrified.

Khabib complained of McGregor's lateness and left the press conference before he arrived

"The traffic is heavy, there must be a McGregor fight!"

The 30-year-old Khabib will take on McGregor and put his lightweight title along with an impeccable record on the line.

Khabib boasts a mixed martial arts record of 26-0, and outlined his determination to do all within his power to remain undefeated in the sport.

"He has to kill me to stop me," said the Russian.

The showdown is set to go down as the biggest in UFC history

"How do I come here if I don't believe in myself? I'm a UFC champion, undefeated and undisputed.

"You have to believe. When you fight at high level you have to believe you're the champion and nobody can beat you."

The showdown is to be held in Las Vegas' T-Mobile arena and will spill into the early hours of Sunday morning, UK time.