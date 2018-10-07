Conor McGregor calls for Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch after UFC 229 defeat

0:47 Khabib Nurmagomedov apologises for the brawl in Las Vegas but lays into Conor McGregor for his insults in the build-up to Saturday's showdown. Khabib Nurmagomedov apologises for the brawl in Las Vegas but lays into Conor McGregor for his insults in the build-up to Saturday's showdown.

Conor McGregor has called for a rematch with rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, despite their showdown at UFC 229 ending with a post-fight brawl.

Violence erupted after Khabib defeated McGregor after a fourth-round tap-out, with the Russian jumping out of the octagon and looking to attack a member of McGregor's camp.

Chaos ensued, with McGregor also being attacked by a member of Khabib's entourage. Three of Khabib's party were arrested before later being released as McGregor did not want to take the matter further.

The victory means Khabib retains his lightweight title in the division, while his undefeated record remains intact.

Despite the bad blood, McGregor has appeared to remain unfazed and suggested a future meeting to settle the score.

"Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch," wrote McGregor across his social media platforms.

Swiftly following the incidents, Khabib held a press conference in which he expressed regret for his actions, though highlighted his distain for McGregor's antics in the build-up to the clash which involved an attack on his team bus.

"First of all I want to say sorry to Nevada Athletic Commission and second to Vegas. I know this is not my best side. I'm a human being," said the 30-year-old.

"But I don't understand how people can talk about how I jump on the cage. He talked about my religion, he talked about my country, he talked about my father.

"He came to Brooklyn and he broke a bus, he almost killed a couple of people. What about this s***? Why do people talk about me jumping over the cage? I don't understand.

"This is a respectful sport, not a trash-talking sport. I want to change the game, you cannot talk about religion, about nationality."

UFC president Dana White later revealed Khabib's fight purse had been withheld as a result of his actions, but refused to confirm whether the Russian would hold on to his title.

"The Nevada State Athletic Commission pulled the footage from us and there's an investigation going on," said White.

"They are withholding Khabib's purse but not Conor's. They looked at the footage and felt there was no need to withhold Conor's.

"It's not 100 per cent certain [title retention]. We're regulated by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. They're going to go after Khabib. The governor was here and he ran out of the building."