Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurgamomedov temporarily banned by NSAC

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have been handed temporary suspensions after the ugly scenes which marred Sunday's UFC lightweight fight in Las Vegas.

The bans were announced by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), pending a full investigation.

Russian fighter Nurmagomedov jumped the octagon fence and started fighting his rival's team following his victory at UFC 229.

Irishman McGregor, who has already been suspended for a month on medical grounds, then fought with his opponent's camp as a number of brawls broke out.

A statement from the NSAC reads: "Effective October 15, 2018, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will be on temporary suspension.

"The commission will meet on October 24, 2018. At that time the chairman and commissioners can vote to extend the suspension."

The commission will also decide whether or not to withhold Nurmagomedov's two million dollar fight purse.