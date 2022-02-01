Beijing 2022: Former Olympic champion Amy Williams says Team GB could struggle to extend skeleton medal streak

Former Olympic skeleton champion Amy Williams has warned Britain's dominance of the event may not continue at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

Team GB have brought home skeleton medals from every Winter Olympics since 2002, including golds at the last three.

But Williams, who triumphed in Vancouver in 2010, thinks medal success this time around is less likely.

"Most of the athletes are young first-timers and their goal was always in four years' time. So it will be incredible if they bring home medals", Williams told Sky Sports News.

Matt Weston is Team GB's highest ranked man in the skeleton ahead of the Beijing Olympics

Matt Weston is the highest-ranked member of Team GB, sitting 10th in the world, while newcomer Marcus Wyatt won silver at the Beijing test event in October.

Despite being cautious with her expectations for Beijing, Williams is highly optimistic Team GB will be back in medal contention at the 2026 Games in Italy.

"I think Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt performed really well there," Williams said.

"If they stay cool, calm, they have a good chance. But for them it is about gaining experience to bring home the medals at Italy 2026."

Team GB duo Laura Deas (left) and Lizzie Yarnold won bronze and gold medals, respectively, in the skeleton at Pyeongchang 2018

The opening ceremony for the Games is on Friday, with skeleton training runs beginning on Monday, before competitive runs begin on Thursday February 10.

In the women's event, British hopes rest with rookie Brogan Crowley and 2018 bronze medallist Laura Deas, who joined champion Lizzie Yarnold on the podium on Pyeongchang.

"Laura Deas hasn't quite had the season she would have wanted," Williams said.

"But you know what, you can bring it home when it's a major championships and Britain are always about perfecting it when it matters at major championships."

