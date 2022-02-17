Kamila Valieva falls in final skate and finishes fourth

Kamila Valieva recorded a total score of 224.09 to finish in fourth

Kamila Valieva fell during her free skate and finished the women's figure skating competition in fourth place.

The Russian figure skater,15, tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine on Christmas Day and investigations are ongoing regarding the case.

Valieva found out on Monday that she would be able to compete in the women's competition following a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The CAS cited "exceptional circumstances" for its decision. They included Valieva's status as a "protected person" under the World Anti-Doping Code, "serious issues" in the process of notifying Valieva of her result, and the fact a suspension could cause her "irreparable harm".

The 15-year-old performed a strong short program on Tuesday, which saw her qualify in first place for the final part of the competition - the free skate.

She then skated to 'Bolero by Maurice Ravel' in her free skate, however wasn't able to perform a clean routine. Instead, Valieva fell on one jump and was forced to put her hands down on the ice while trying to land two others.

Valieva finished with a total score of 224.09. Her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova won the gold medal, fellow Russian Alexandra Trusova secured silver and Japan's Kaori Sakamoto bronze.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.