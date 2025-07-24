Hulk Hogan: Wrestling legend dies aged 71

WWE legend Hulk Hogan passes away at the age of 71; Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, won six WWE Championships across a glittering career; He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Sylvester Stallone in 2005

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71, the WWE has confirmed.

"WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away," the WWE wrote on social media.

"One of pop culture's most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan's family, friends, and fans."

In Clearwater, Florida, authorities responded to a call Thursday morning about a cardiac arrest. Hogan was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said in a statement on Facebook.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, won six WWE Championships across a glittering career as one of the most recognisable faces in the sport.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Sylvester Stallone in 2005.

Retired WWE great Ric Flair was among those to pay tribute to Hogan on social media.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I am absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of my close friend @HulkHogan! Hulk has been by my side since we started in the wrestling business," Flair wrote on X. "An incredible athlete, talent, friend, and father! Our friendship has meant the world to me."

Hogan established himself as one of the biggest names in the history of wrestling with his distinguished blonde hair, horseshoe moustache and red and yellow outfit.

"Hulk Hogan was a great American icon," said US vice-president JD Vance on X. "One of the first people I ever truly admired as a kid. The last time I saw him we promised we'd get beers together next time we saw each other. The next time will have to be on the other side, my friend! Rest in peace."

Hogan first became champion in what was then the World Wrestling Federation in 1984, and pro wrestling took off from there. His popularity helped lead to the creation of the annual WrestleMania event in 1985, when he teamed up with Mr. T to beat "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff in the main event.

He slammed and beat Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III in 1987, and the WWF gained momentum. His feud with the late "Macho Man" Randy Savage - perhaps his greatest rival- carried pro wrestling even further.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Hogan was a central figure in what is known as the Monday Night Wars. The WWE and World Championship Wrestling were battling for ratings supremacy in 1996.

Hogan tilted things in WCW's favour with the birth of the Hollywood Hogan character and the formation of the New World Order, a villainous stable that put WCW ahead in the ratings.

He returned to the WWE in 2002 and became a champion again. His match with The Rock at WrestleMania X8, a loss during which fans cheered for his "bad guy" character, was seen as a passing of the torch.

In recent years he became involved in politics and notably endorsed President Donald Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

He was perhaps as known for his larger-than-life personality as he was for his in-ring exploits. He was beloved for his "promos," hype sessions he used to draw fans into matches. He often would play off his interviewer, "Mean" Gene Okerlund, starting his interviews off with, "Well, lemme tell ya something, Mean Gene!"

He crossed over into movies and television as well. He was Thunderlips in the movie Rocky III in 1982.