Hulk Hogan: Wrestling legend dies aged 71

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71, the WWE has confirmed.

"WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away," the WWE wrote on social media.

"One of pop culture's most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan's family, friends, and fans."

In Clearwater, Florida, authorities responded to a call Thursday morning about a cardiac arrest. Hogan was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said in a statement on Facebook.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, won six WWE Championships across a glittering career as one of the most recognisable faces in the sport.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Sylvester Stallone in 2005.

