Costa Rica motorbike fight: See Jorge Martinez and Marion Calvo's bust-up resulting in bans

Tempers flared at the Costa Rica National Motorbike Championship - costing Jorge Martinez and Marion Calvo two year suspensions!

Costa Rica's National Motorbike Championship does not usually attract the attention of worldwide audiences.

But that is set to change after a pair of riders were handed two-year suspensions following an extraordinary on-track clash.

Jorge Martinez and Marion Calvo were the riders involved and, as they jockeyed for position, Martinez ended up clinging onto Calvo's bike.

The bike eventually came to a halt - and Martinez was furious when he clambered off, resulting in fisticuffs on the track as other riders zoomed past.

The two riders were suspended after clashing in Costa Rica

Understandably, the Latin American branch of the International Motorcycling Federation have ditched out hefty punishments.

