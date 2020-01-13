Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck live on YouTube

Mike Tuck, Mo Mooncey and Benny Bonsu join Jaydee Dyer on a new episode of Heatcheck, Sky Sports' weekly NBA social show, live on YouTube on Tuesday at 5:45pm.

With a busy Week 12 of the season now in the books, there are plenty of talking points on and off the court for the Heatcheck panel to sink their teeth into this week.

Russell Westbrook's emotional return to Oklahoma City with the Houston Rockets and the Twitter beef between former Thunder players Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins that erupted afterwards will be on the agenda. Is Westbrook OKC's greatest ever player?

And what of the Thunder's season? Led by Chris Paul, they have confounded some pessimistic predictions to establish themselves as a playoff team at the campaign's halfway mark. Will they maintain that status and what is their ceiling in the postseason?

The Utah Jazz are rolling with a nine-game win streak and sit tied for second in the Western Conference? What has fuelled Utah's strong form and do they have all the pieces to embark on a deep playoff run?

US journalist Marc Spears of The Undefeated will join the show to offer his insight into Giannis Antetokounmpo's long-term future. The 'Greek Freak' is a free agent at the end of the 2021 season - could his future lie away from Milwaukee? Spears will also have insight into the debut of New Orleans Pelicans' No 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson, who is set to make his NBA regular season debut after recovering from knee surgery.

CJ McCollum has a plan to liven up the All-Star break. On his Pull Up Podcast, the Portland Trail Blazers guard suggested the introduction of a one-on-one tournament featuring the NBA's best players. Which one-on-one match-ups would the Heatcheck panel most like to see if McCollum's idea became a reality?

Finally, the guests will make their predictions on this weekend's upcoming Primetime games: Clippers @ Pelicans (Saturday 8:30pm) and Heat @ Spurs (Sunday 8pm). Saturday's game will be available to watch for free via a live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports mobile app and Sky Sports' YouTube channel.

